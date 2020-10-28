Zimbabwe’s Brendan Taylor reveals hospitality experience during Pakistan tour

Veteran Zimbabwe cricketer Brendan Taylor on Tuesday praised the hospitality he received while touring Pakistan for the limited-overs series.

The 34-year-old is part of the Chevrons squad which plays three ODIs and as many T20Is in Rawalpindi.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, in a tweet, raved on the arrangements made by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and expressed his eagerness to play the upcoming matches.

Currently in a fantastic hotel in Islamabad. The @TheRealPCB have been unbelievable with their hospitality, security and extremely welcoming. Been 12 years since I last toured #pakistan . Really looking forward to the series. pic.twitter.com/lzhcFkeCkE — Brendan Taylor (@BrendanTaylor86) October 27, 2020

The African country’s tour of Pakistan will get underway with a three-match ODI series which will begin from October 30 whereas the three-match T20I series will start from November 7, 2020.

All the six matches will be played in Rawalpindi.