Zimbabwe tour of Pakistan: Players, staff test negative for coronavirus

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced that the coronavirus test results of Pakistan and Zimbabwe players along with the support staff have returned negative.

The cricket board, in a press release, announced that 107 players and support staff from both teams were integrated into the bio-security bubble in Islamabad following the results.

“All 107 participants have now entered the bio-secure bubble in a five-star luxury hotel and are now allowed to interact with each other and move freely within the bio-secure bubble,” the statement read.

The two sides will begin their practice drills at the Pindi Cricket Stadium today from 1pm.

Pakistan will host Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series from October 30 under the ICC Men’s Cricket World Super League. The two teams are also scheduled to play three T20Is as well.