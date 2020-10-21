Wednesday, October 21, 2020  | 3 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Zimbabwe here to win every match against Pakistan, says Chigumbura

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Zimbabwe here to win every match against Pakistan, says Chigumbura

Photo: AFP

Zimbabwe’s veteran all-rounder Elton Chigumbura has reiterated that the team is looking to win every match on their tour of Pakistan.

The Chevrons are set to face the Men in Green for a three-match ODI and T20I series, starting from October 30.

Chigumbura, in a virtual press conference on Wednesday, reiterated that the team from Africa are fully aware of the value of the ODI series in particular and are looking to win every single game.

“We will try to win every game in Pakistan,” he said. “Every single game in the ODI series especially is of utmost importance and we are aware about the fact that in order to qualify for the next ICC 50-over World Cup, we have to secure positive results.”

“Therefore, everyone is positive and is ready to give their all to secure much-needed points for the team. We are fully aware of the importance of the upcoming series for Zimbabwe cricket.”

Chigumbura was one of the star performers for the team during their previous Pakistan tour in 2015 which included an impressive century as well.

Talking about his own form, the 34-year-old revealed that he feels he can regain his lost touch after recovering completely from multiple injuries.

“It is good to be back in Pakistan,” he said. “I have lost a bit of form after the last Pakistan tour, largely because of injuries. But now I feel good and I have fully recovered from an Achilles’ heel injury as well. So hopefully, I can once again contribute like I used to.”

Cricket Elton Chigumbura Zimbabwe Cricket
 
