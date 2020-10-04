Zimbabwe Cricket delegation to review bio-security arrangements for Pakistan tour

A five-member medical delegation of Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) will arrive in Pakistan on October 10 to review the bio-security arrangements ahead of the team’s tour in October.

They will first review the bio-security arrangements in Rawalpindi before heading to Multan.

The Chevrons are scheduled to arrive in the South Asian country on October 20 to play three ODIs and three T20Is.

The 50-over games will be played in Multan and whereas the 20-over contest will be organised in Rawalpindi.

ZC has already received a green light from the government for their proposed tour of Pakistan.

Zimbabwe have not played any international cricket since the coronavirus pandemic halted cricketing activities earlier this year whereas Pakistan team have just returned after a months long tour of England.

The three ODIs will be a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

