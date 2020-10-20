Zimbabwe cricket team arrive in Pakistan for limited-overs tour

Zimbabwe cricket team have arrived in Islamabad for their limited-overs tour of Pakistan on Tuesday.

The Chevrons are set to face the Men in Green in three T20Is and three ODIs, starting from October 30.

The team from Africa will now undergo coronavirus tests and their seven-day quarantine period will also start from Tuesday.

The team was received by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Director – International Cricket Operations Zakir Khan

Earlier on Monday, a high-level delegation of Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) arrived in Pakistan ahead of the team’s arrival.

The delegation included ZC Chairman Tiwanga Mukuhlani and acting Managing Director Givemore Makoni.

Pakistan will become the second country to host a men’s international series after England.

The latter had hosted West Indies, the Green Caps and Australia recently.