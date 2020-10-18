Sunday, October 18, 2020  | 29 Safar, 1442
Zidane offers ‘no excuses’ after Cadiz stun Real

Posted: Oct 18, 2020
Posted: Oct 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo Courtesy: realmadrid/Twitter

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has said that there are ‘no excuses’ after the defending champions suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat against newly-promoted Cadiz while playing at home on Saturday.

This is Cadiz’s first season in the top flight in 14 years and their first victory over Real Madrid in 29. Their reward is second place in the table, denied top spot by their opponents only due to goal difference.

Talking after the match, the French manager believes that the visitors were the deserving winners on the night.

“There is no explanation,” said Zidane. “If they scored two or three goals in the first half, we couldn’t have complained. There are no excuses.”

In the other important match on the night, Real’s fiercest rivals Barcelona also suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat against Getafe.

Just like Real, Barca were not much better either on the night, with Lionel Messi strangely quiet and the team failing to rebound after Jaime Mata’s penalty gave Getafe the lead in the second half.

