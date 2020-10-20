ZC reveals reason behind head coach’s absence from Pakistan tour

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has confirmed that Embassy of India stopped their head coach Lal Chand Rajput from travelling to Pakistan for the limited-overs series.

The Chevrons arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday morning for the three-match T20I and ODI series against the Men in Green.

However, their head coach Lal Chand did not arrive with the team which raised few eyebrows.

ZC, in a tweet later on their official account, clarified that the 58-year-old did not travel with the team after the Embassy of India in Harrare asked him not to do so.

@ZimCricketv head coach @Lalchandrajput7 will miss the @TheRealPCB tour after the Embassy of India in Harare wrote to @ZimCricketv asking that he be exempted from visiting Pakistan. The Embassy of Pakistan in Harare had issued a visa to Rajput.#PAKvZIM | #LalchandRajput pic.twitter.com/LQ7LExKFic — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) October 20, 2020

Lal Chand has represented India in two Tests and four ODIs in his career where he managed to score 114 runs.