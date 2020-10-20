Tuesday, October 20, 2020  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

ZC reveals reason behind head coach’s absence from Pakistan tour

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
ZC reveals reason behind head coach’s absence from Pakistan tour

Photo Courtesy: ZC/ Twitter

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has confirmed that Embassy of India stopped their head coach Lal Chand Rajput from travelling to Pakistan for the limited-overs series.

The Chevrons arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday morning for the three-match T20I and ODI series against the Men in Green.

However, their head coach Lal Chand did not arrive with the team which raised few eyebrows.

ZC, in a tweet later on their official account, clarified that the 58-year-old did not travel with the team after the Embassy of India in Harrare asked him not to do so.

Lal Chand has represented India in two Tests and four ODIs in his career where he managed to score 114 runs.

FaceBook WhatsApp
India Lal Chand Rajput Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa win National T20 Cup 2020 title
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa win National T20 Cup 2020 title
ECB confirms invitation for short Pakistan tour in 2021
ECB confirms invitation for short Pakistan tour in 2021
Gul opens up about 2011 World Cup defeat against India
Gul opens up about 2011 World Cup defeat against India
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa down Sindh to reach National T20 Cup final
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa down Sindh to reach National T20 Cup final
Misbah steps down as chief selector of Pakistan team
Misbah steps down as chief selector of Pakistan team
Southern Punjab defeat Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
Southern Punjab defeat Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
Sindh’s Azam Khan highlights fitness goals after impressive performances
Sindh’s Azam Khan highlights fitness goals after impressive performances
Central Punjab defeat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in National T20 Cup
Central Punjab defeat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in National T20 Cup
Watch: Sohaib’s counterpunch stuns Balochistan in National T20 Cup
Watch: Sohaib’s counterpunch stuns Balochistan in National T20 Cup
National T20 Cup: Southern Punjab defeat Northern to reach final
National T20 Cup: Southern Punjab defeat Northern to reach final
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.