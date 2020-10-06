Watch: Umar Gul’s stunning performance for Balochistan against Central Punjab

Veteran pacer Umar Gul’s four-wicket haul helped Balochistan register a three-wicket victory over Central Punjab in the 12th game of the National T20 Cup in Multan.

The 37-year-old returned with figures of 4-37 as Saad Nasim’s side, chasing 169 to win, were restricted to 165-7 in their 20 overs.

The Peshawar-born pacer was named player-of-the-match for his performance in the game.

He has taken five wickets in this season’s competition at an average of 16.60 with an econom-rate of 10.38.