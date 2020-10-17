Watch: Sohaib’s counterpunch stuns Balochistan in National T20 Cup

Southern Punjab right-handed batsman Sohaib Maqsood pulled off a one-man show to stun Balochistan and confirmed side’s place in the National T20 Cup semi-final stage.

Shan Masood’s side were set a 162-run target to win the match and needed to complete the chase in 12.3 overs in order to secure their place in the last-four stage.

Man of the Match Sohaib Maqsood blasted 81 off 29 balls to seal a dramatic win for Southern Punjab and the last semi-final spot in the final group match



The right-handed batsman played a blistering 81-run knock off just 29 balls to help the side in sealing the win in mere 10.4 overs.

Southern Punjab will now take on defending champions Northern in the semi-final stage.