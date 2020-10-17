Saturday, October 17, 2020  | 28 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Watch: Sohaib’s counterpunch stuns Balochistan in National T20 Cup

Posted: Oct 17, 2020
Posted: Oct 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Southern Punjab right-handed batsman Sohaib Maqsood pulled off a one-man show to stun Balochistan and confirmed side’s place in the National T20 Cup semi-final stage.

Shan Masood’s side were set a 162-run target to win the match and needed to complete the chase in 12.3 overs in order to secure their place in the last-four stage.

The right-handed batsman played a blistering 81-run knock off just 29 balls to help the side in sealing the win in mere 10.4 overs.

Southern Punjab will now take on defending champions Northern in the semi-final stage.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

