Watch: Malik, Talat star in National T20 Cup final

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik and stylish left-handed batsman Hussain Talat have put on standout performances for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab respectively in the National T20 Cup 2020 final on Sunday.

Mohammad Rizwan’s side registered a 10-run win in the final against Shan Masood’s team in Rawalpindi to win this year’s competition.

Malik played a match-turning innings of unbeaten 56 which included three fours and four maximums off just 22 balls.

On the other hand, Talat smashed six boundaries and three maximums on his way to a gritty 63-run knock.

However, it wasn’t enough for the side to win the 20-over title as they were restricted to 196-8 in chase of 207-run target.