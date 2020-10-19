Monday, October 19, 2020  | 1 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Watch: Malik, Talat star in National T20 Cup final

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
Watch: Malik, Talat star in National T20 Cup final

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik and stylish left-handed batsman Hussain Talat have put on standout performances for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab respectively in the National T20 Cup 2020 final on Sunday.

Mohammad Rizwan’s side registered a 10-run win in the final against Shan Masood’s team in Rawalpindi to win this year’s competition.

Malik played a match-turning innings of unbeaten 56 which included three fours and four maximums off just 22 balls.

On the other hand, Talat smashed six boundaries and three maximums on his way to a gritty 63-run knock.

However, it wasn’t enough for the side to win the 20-over title as they were restricted to 196-8 in chase of 207-run target.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Hussain Talat khyber pakhtunkhwa National T20 Cup Pakistan shoaib malik Southern Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Southern Punjab, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, National T20 Cup, National T20 Cup 2020, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab, Southern Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, SPvKP, KPvSP, National T20 Cup 2020 final, National T20 Cup final
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
National T20 Cup: Babar’s 64 helps Central Punjab thrash Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Babar’s 64 helps Central Punjab thrash Balochistan
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa win National T20 Cup 2020 title
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa win National T20 Cup 2020 title
ECB confirms invitation for short Pakistan tour in 2021
ECB confirms invitation for short Pakistan tour in 2021
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa down Sindh to reach National T20 Cup final
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa down Sindh to reach National T20 Cup final
Misbah steps down as chief selector of Pakistan team
Misbah steps down as chief selector of Pakistan team
Southern Punjab defeat Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
Southern Punjab defeat Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
Central Punjab defeat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in National T20 Cup
Central Punjab defeat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in National T20 Cup
Sindh’s Azam Khan highlights fitness goals after impressive performances
Sindh’s Azam Khan highlights fitness goals after impressive performances
Watch: Sohaib’s counterpunch stuns Balochistan in National T20 Cup
Watch: Sohaib’s counterpunch stuns Balochistan in National T20 Cup
National T20 Cup: Southern Punjab defeat Northern to reach final
National T20 Cup: Southern Punjab defeat Northern to reach final
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.