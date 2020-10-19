Watch: Malik, Talat star in National T20 Cup final

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik and stylish left-handed batsman Hussain Talat have put on standout performances for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab respectively in the National T20 Cup 2020 final on Sunday.
Mohammad Rizwan’s side registered a 10-run win in the final against Shan Masood’s team in Rawalpindi to win this year’s competition.
Malik played a match-turning innings of unbeaten 56 which included three fours and four maximums off just 22 balls.
3 4s
4 6s
56 runs off 22 balls
Magnificat knock from @realshoaibmalik
On the other hand, Talat smashed six boundaries and three maximums on his way to a gritty 63-run knock.
All-rounder @HussainTallat12 fought hard for Southern Punjab with a stroke-filled 63 off 33 balls, the left-hander hit six fours and three sixes.
However, it wasn’t enough for the side to win the 20-over title as they were restricted to 196-8 in chase of 207-run target.