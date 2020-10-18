Watch: Shan, Rizwan star in National T20 Cup semi-finals

Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan played captain’s knock for Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa respectively to help their sides reach the final of the National T20 Cup 2020.

The left-hander made 78 with the help of six boundaries and two sixes as his side won their semi-final against Northern by seven wickets.

In the second semi-final, the wicketkeeper-batsman Rizwan played a 50-run knock as the side prevailed over Sindh by eight wickets.

Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will now meet in the final on Sunday.