Saturday, October 3, 2020  | 14 Safar, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Watch: Shaheen, Sharjeel’s stunning performances in National T20 Cup

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Watch: Shaheen, Sharjeel’s stunning performances in National T20 Cup

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and top-order batsman Sharjeel Khan put on a match-winning performances for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh respectively on day three of the National T20 Cup.

The left-arm pacer bagged a five-wicket haul to help Khyber Pakhtunkhwa register a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Balochistan in the first game on Friday.

The left-handed opening batsman then scored a half-century which helped Sindh to register a seven-wicket win over Central Punjab in the following game.

Defending champions Northern will go head-to-head against Central Punjab whereas Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take on Southern Punjab in the second game on Saturday.

RELATED STORIES

