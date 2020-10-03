Watch: Shaheen, Sharjeel’s stunning performances in National T20 Cup

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and top-order batsman Sharjeel Khan put on a match-winning performances for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh respectively on day three of the National T20 Cup.
The left-arm pacer bagged a five-wicket haul to help Khyber Pakhtunkhwa register a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Balochistan in the first game on Friday.
Sensational Shaheen Shah Afridi 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#NationalT20Cup | #HarHaalMainCricket | #BALvKP pic.twitter.com/pyKUsCSJVW— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 2, 2020
The left-handed opening batsman then scored a half-century which helped Sindh to register a seven-wicket win over Central Punjab in the following game.
Sharjeel, Khurram lead Sindh to seven-wicket win over Central Punjab.#HarHaalMainCricket #NationalT20Cup pic.twitter.com/DlYUP1c26x— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 2, 2020
Defending champions Northern will go head-to-head against Central Punjab whereas Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take on Southern Punjab in the second game on Saturday.