Watch: Shaheen Shah Afridi’s blistering spell in National T20 Cup

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi put on a match-winning performance for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in a victory against Sindh during the 11th game of the National T20 Cup in Multan on Monday.

The 20-year-old returned with match-winning performance of 5-21 in four overs. It was his second five-wicket haul in this year’s tournament.

The Landi Kotal-born pacer’s performance helped the side register an eight-wicket win in the match.

Shaheen now has the second-highest number of five-wicket hauls in T20 cricket behind only Sri Lanka’s legendary fast-bowler Lasith Malinga.

Most five-fors in men’s T20s (No. of innings in brackets):

🥇 SL Malinga 5️⃣ (289)

🥈= Shaheen Afridi 4️⃣ (56) 🤯

🥈= D Wiese 4️⃣ (203)

🥈= Shakib Al Hasan 4️⃣ (302)



Shaheen claimed 5/21 in the #NationalT20Cup earlier 👏



He has now taken 3️⃣ five-wicket hauls in his last 5️⃣ T20s 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nbEZXEFksI — ICC (@ICC) October 5, 2020

The left-armer is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing 20-over tournament with 12 scalps in four matches at an outstanding average of 9.75 along with an economy rate of 7.31.