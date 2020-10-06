Tuesday, October 6, 2020  | 17 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Watch: Shaheen Shah Afridi’s blistering spell in National T20 Cup

Posted: Oct 6, 2020
Posted: Oct 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi put on a match-winning performance for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in a victory against Sindh during the 11th game of the National T20 Cup in Multan on Monday.

The 20-year-old returned with match-winning performance of 5-21 in four overs. It was his second five-wicket haul in this year’s tournament.

The Landi Kotal-born pacer’s performance helped the side register an eight-wicket win in the match.

Shaheen now has the second-highest number of five-wicket hauls in T20 cricket behind only Sri Lanka’s legendary fast-bowler Lasith Malinga.

The left-armer is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing 20-over tournament with 12 scalps in four matches at an outstanding average of 9.75 along with an economy rate of 7.31.

Cricket National T20 Cup Pakistan Shaheen Shah Afridi
 
