Watch: Shadab Khan’s match-winning performance against Southern Punjab

Northern captain Shadab Khan led from the front with an all-round performance against Southern Punjab in the fourth game of the National T20 Cup in Multan.

The 20-year-old, who is leading the side in absence of regular captain Imad Wasim, scored 28 off 14 balls with the help of three sixes.

The leg-spinner then took three wickets as Southern Punjab, chasing 204-run target, were restricted to 176-9 in their 20 overs.

Shadab Khan stifled the Southern Punjab batsmen in his four-over spell that earned him figures of three for 31.

His match-winning performance helped the side in keeping their unbeaten streak intact.

Balochistan will play Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the first match on Friday whereas Central Punjab take on Sindh in the following game.