Monday, October 12, 2020  | 23 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Watch: Sarfaraz, Imam, Rauf’s brilliant performances in National T20 Cup

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Watch: Sarfaraz, Imam, Rauf’s brilliant performances in National T20 Cup

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Sindh captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Balochistan opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq and Northern fast-bowler Haris Rauf had a great day for their respective teams in the National T20 Cup on Sunday.

The former Pakistan skipper led from the front as his 44-run knock helped the side register a four-wicket defeat against Balochistan.

Imam-ul-Haq was the shared the player-of-the-match award with the wicketkeeper-batsman as he played an unbeaten 92-run knock for Haris Sohail’s side.

In the first game of the day, Rauf returned with match-winning figures of 4-23 and helped the defending champions trounce Southern Punjab by five runs.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will take on Southern Punjab whereas Balochistan go head-to-head against Central Punjab in the second match on Monday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Haris Rauf Imam-ul-Haq National T20 Cup sarfaraz ahmed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Northern, Balochistan, Sindh, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Cricket, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Pakistan Cricket Board, Pakistan, Cricket, PCB,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PCB presents new fresh financial draft to PSL teams
PCB presents new fresh financial draft to PSL teams
National T20 Cup: Awais Zia stars as Balochistan defeat KP
National T20 Cup: Awais Zia stars as Balochistan defeat KP
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reason behind overlooking Sharjeel Khan for national team
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reason behind overlooking Sharjeel Khan for national team
Record-setter Khushdil Shah guides Southern Punjab to win against Sindh
Record-setter Khushdil Shah guides Southern Punjab to win against Sindh
Mastering snooker without arms — meet Pakistani Muhammad Ikram
Mastering snooker without arms — meet Pakistani Muhammad Ikram
National T20 Cup: Sarfaraz stars as Sindh beat Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Sarfaraz stars as Sindh beat Balochistan
Afghan cricketer Najeeb Tarakai passes away after road accident
Afghan cricketer Najeeb Tarakai passes away after road accident
National T20 Cup: Babar stars as Central Punjab down Northern
National T20 Cup: Babar stars as Central Punjab down Northern
Babar Azam reveals secret to being a great player
Babar Azam reveals secret to being a great player
Private family funeral held for Australia cricket legend Dean Jones
Private family funeral held for Australia cricket legend Dean Jones
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.