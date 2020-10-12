Watch: Sarfaraz, Imam, Rauf’s brilliant performances in National T20 Cup

Sindh captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Balochistan opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq and Northern fast-bowler Haris Rauf had a great day for their respective teams in the National T20 Cup on Sunday.

The former Pakistan skipper led from the front as his 44-run knock helped the side register a four-wicket defeat against Balochistan.

A sparkling 51-run partnership between Sarfaraz Ahmed and Hassan Khan set a four-wicket win for Sindh against Balochistan. #NationalT20Cup | #HarHaalMainCricket | #BALvSIN pic.twitter.com/ApS8RICkE5 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 11, 2020

Imam-ul-Haq was the shared the player-of-the-match award with the wicketkeeper-batsman as he played an unbeaten 92-run knock for Haris Sohail’s side.

In the first game of the day, Rauf returned with match-winning figures of 4-23 and helped the defending champions trounce Southern Punjab by five runs.

In-form fast bowler @HarisRauf14 continued his golden run in the tournament with a fiery four wicket burst to take his tournament wicket tally to 14 in six matches.#NationalT20Cup | #HarHaalMainCricket | #NORvSP pic.twitter.com/cLUutKC4Qj — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 11, 2020

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will take on Southern Punjab whereas Balochistan go head-to-head against Central Punjab in the second match on Monday.