Watch: Rauf, Musa, Rizwan star in National T20 Cup

Northern fast-bowlers Haris Rauf and Musa Khan along Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captain Mohammad Rizwan put on match-winning performances for Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa respectively in their National T20 Cup fixtures on Saturday.

The pace duo shared six wickets between them to help their side register a 35-run win over Central Punjab.

Their performances helped the defending champions maintain their unbeaten streak in the tournament.

On the other hand, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman’s 67-run knock helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa triumph over Southern Punjab by six runs in the following game.

Balochistan will play Southern Punjab in the first game on Sunday whereas Northern take on Sindh in the following game.