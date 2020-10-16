Watch: Haider, Sohaib’s stunning batting performances in National T20 Cup

Northern’s young batsman Haider Ali and Southern Punjab’s experienced right-hander Sohaib Maqsood had a great day in the National T20 Cup on Thursday.

In the first match, Haider played a match-winning knock of 86 off just 50 balls with the help of eight fours and five sixes.

In the second match of the day, Sohaib’s crucial 67 off just 41 balls with the help of six fours and four sixes which helped Shan Masood-led unit in keeping their hopes of cementing a place in the last-four of the competition alive.

Southern Punjab were rescued by the pair of man-of-the-match @sohaibcricketer and Khushdil Shah, the two added 121 runs for the fourth-wicket partnership in only 65 balls.



Southern Punjab will play Balochistan whereas defending champions Northern take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the two games on Friday in Rawalpindi.