Watch: Haider, Sohaib’s stunning batting performances in National T20 Cup

Northern’s young batsman Haider Ali and Southern Punjab’s experienced right-hander Sohaib Maqsood had a great day in the National T20 Cup on Thursday.
In the first match, Haider played a match-winning knock of 86 off just 50 balls with the help of eight fours and five sixes.
🔝 knock from @iamhaideraly— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 15, 2020
Scorecard: https://t.co/9nK75sIW2m
Highlights: https://t.co/7H6AE6lXT4#NationalT20Cup | #HarHaalMainCricket | #NORvBAL pic.twitter.com/YbosWFDQIC
In the second match of the day, Sohaib’s crucial 67 off just 41 balls with the help of six fours and four sixes which helped Shan Masood-led unit in keeping their hopes of cementing a place in the last-four of the competition alive.
Southern Punjab were rescued by the pair of man-of-the-match @sohaibcricketer and Khushdil Shah, the two added 121 runs for the fourth-wicket partnership in only 65 balls.— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 15, 2020
HIGHLIGHTS: https://t.co/BO3A6x6xFG#NationalT20Cup | #HarHaalMainCricket | #SINvSP pic.twitter.com/z9chKURrS0
Southern Punjab will play Balochistan whereas defending champions Northern take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the two games on Friday in Rawalpindi.