Thursday, October 1, 2020  | 12 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Watch: Haider, Abdullah star in National T20 Cup opening day

Posted: Oct 1, 2020
Posted: Oct 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Youngsters Haider Ali and Abdullah Shafique played match-winning knocks for Northern and Central Punjab respectively on the opening day of the National T20 Cup in Multan on Wednesday.

In the opening day, Haider struck 90 off 48 balls against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with the help of seven boundaries and two sixes.

His side won the game by a comfortable margin of 79 runs.

In the second game of the day, Abdullah became the first batsman to score a century in this tournament.

His unbeaten 102-run knock which came off 52 balls helped Central Punjab beat Southern Punjab by seven wickets.

Balochistan will play Sindh in the third match of the tournament on Thursday whereas defending champions Northern will take on Southern Punjab in the second game of the day.

