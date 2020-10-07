Watch: Fakhar Zaman’s match-winning performance for KP against Central Punjab

Pakistan’s opening batsman Fakhar Zaman’s half-century helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) triumph over Central Punjab in the 13th game of the National T20 Cup in Multan on Tuesday.

The Mardan-born cricketer played a 66-run knock, which lasted 42 deliveries and included three boundaries and five sixes.

His performance was pivotal in helping the side win their fourth game of the tournament.

The 31-year-old has scored 170 runs in five matches of this year’s tournament at an average of 34.