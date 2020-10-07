Watch: Fakhar Zaman’s match-winning performance for KP against Central Punjab

Pakistan’s opening batsman Fakhar Zaman’s half-century helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) triumph over Central Punjab in the 13th game of the National T20 Cup in Multan on Tuesday.
The Mardan-born cricketer played a 66-run knock, which lasted 42 deliveries and included three boundaries and five sixes.
Back to back fifties for @FakharZamanLive 🙌— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 6, 2020
LIVE: https://t.co/FqXJQnta0l
WATCH: https://t.co/3b4gPPLQmW#NationalT20Cup | #HarHaalMainCricket | #KPvBAL pic.twitter.com/bQYmApEMkE
His performance was pivotal in helping the side win their fourth game of the tournament.
The 31-year-old has scored 170 runs in five matches of this year’s tournament at an average of 34.