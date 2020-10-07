Wednesday, October 7, 2020  | 18 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Watch: Fakhar Zaman’s match-winning performance for KP against Central Punjab

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Watch: Fakhar Zaman’s match-winning performance for KP against Central Punjab

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan’s opening batsman Fakhar Zaman’s half-century helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) triumph over Central Punjab in the 13th game of the National T20 Cup in Multan on Tuesday.

The Mardan-born cricketer played a 66-run knock, which lasted 42 deliveries and included three boundaries and five sixes.

His performance was pivotal in helping the side win their fourth game of the tournament.

The 31-year-old has scored 170 runs in five matches of this year’s tournament at an average of 34.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Central Punjab Cricket fakhar zaman khyber pakhtunkhwa National T20 Cup Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Fakhar Zaman, National T20 Cup, National T20 Cup 2020-21, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Central Punjab, Cricket, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab, KPvCP, CPvKP,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about decision to remove Sarfaraz from captaincy
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about decision to remove Sarfaraz from captaincy
National T20 Cup: Shaheen, Rizwan star as KP beat Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Shaheen, Rizwan star as KP beat Balochistan
Haider Ali stars as Northern thrash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Haider Ali stars as Northern thrash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Abdullah Shafique dazzles as Central Punjab beat Southern Punjab
Abdullah Shafique dazzles as Central Punjab beat Southern Punjab
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reason behind overlooking Sharjeel Khan for national team
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reason behind overlooking Sharjeel Khan for national team
National T20 Cup: Balochistan triumph over Sindh in thriller
National T20 Cup: Balochistan triumph over Sindh in thriller
Northern triumph over Southern Punjab in National T20 Cup
Northern triumph over Southern Punjab in National T20 Cup
Sindh humble Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
Sindh humble Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
Shahid Afridi backtracks from statement against Misbah-ul-Haq
Shahid Afridi backtracks from statement against Misbah-ul-Haq
National T20 Cup: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa triumph over Southern Punjab
National T20 Cup: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa triumph over Southern Punjab
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.