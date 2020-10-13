Tuesday, October 13, 2020  | 24 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Watch: Fakhar, Babar dominate bowlers in National T20 Cup

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Watch: Fakhar, Babar dominate bowlers in National T20 Cup

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Fakhar Zaman and Central Punjab captain Babar Azam put on match-winning performances with the bat in their respective National T20 Cup matches on Sunday.

The left-handed opener played a superb 68-run knock off 34 deliveries as KP inflicted a 73-run heavy defeat to Southern Punjab.

Moreover, Pakistan’s T20I captain led from the front and scored his third half-century of the tournament. His knock anchored Central Punjab to a comfortable nine-wicket win over Balochistan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will play Sindh whereas Central Punjab take on Southern Punjab in the fixtures on Tuesday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Babar Azam Cricket fakhar zaman National T20 Cup Pakistan Rawalpindi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
National T20 Cup, National T20 Cup 2020-21, National T20 Cup 2020-21 First XI, Pakistan, Cricket, Pakistan Cricket Board, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Balochistan, Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PCB presents new financial draft to PSL teams
PCB presents new financial draft to PSL teams
National T20 Cup: Awais Zia stars as Balochistan defeat KP
National T20 Cup: Awais Zia stars as Balochistan defeat KP
Record-setter Khushdil Shah guides Southern Punjab to win against Sindh
Record-setter Khushdil Shah guides Southern Punjab to win against Sindh
National T20 Cup: Babar’s 64 helps Central Punjab thrash Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Babar’s 64 helps Central Punjab thrash Balochistan
Mastering snooker without arms — meet Pakistani Muhammad Ikram
Mastering snooker without arms — meet Pakistani Muhammad Ikram
National T20 Cup: Sarfaraz stars as Sindh beat Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Sarfaraz stars as Sindh beat Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Babar stars as Central Punjab down Northern
National T20 Cup: Babar stars as Central Punjab down Northern
Private family funeral held for Australia cricket legend Dean Jones
Private family funeral held for Australia cricket legend Dean Jones
Sindh triumph over Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
Sindh triumph over Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
Babar Azam reveals secret to being a great player
Babar Azam reveals secret to being a great player
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.