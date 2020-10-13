Watch: Fakhar, Babar dominate bowlers in National T20 Cup

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Fakhar Zaman and Central Punjab captain Babar Azam put on match-winning performances with the bat in their respective National T20 Cup matches on Sunday.

The left-handed opener played a superb 68-run knock off 34 deliveries as KP inflicted a 73-run heavy defeat to Southern Punjab.

Moreover, Pakistan’s T20I captain led from the front and scored his third half-century of the tournament. His knock anchored Central Punjab to a comfortable nine-wicket win over Balochistan.

🎥 @babarazam258 followed his 86 not out and 86 in the previous two games with an exquisite unbeaten 64-run innings 👌#NationalT20Cup #HarHaalMainCricket #BALvCP pic.twitter.com/chD0WZlRcj — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 12, 2020

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will play Sindh whereas Central Punjab take on Southern Punjab in the fixtures on Tuesday.