Friday, October 2, 2020
Watch: Bismillah Khan’s batting performance for Balochistan against Sindh

Posted: Oct 2, 2020
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Balochistan’s top-order batsman Bismillah Khan played a match-winning knock of 58 against Sindh in the third game of the National T20 Cup in Multan.

The 30-year-old’s innings included four boundaries and three sixes in an innings which lasted 42 deliveries.

His knock was enough for the side to register a narrow two-run win in the round-robin stage match.

Balochistan are on the third position, behind and Central Punjab, on the points table with two points with net run rate of 0.10.

MOST READ
