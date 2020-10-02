Watch: Bismillah Khan’s batting performance for Balochistan against Sindh

Balochistan’s top-order batsman Bismillah Khan played a match-winning knock of 58 against Sindh in the third game of the National T20 Cup in Multan.

The 30-year-old’s innings included four boundaries and three sixes in an innings which lasted 42 deliveries.

His knock was enough for the side to register a narrow two-run win in the round-robin stage match.

Balochistan are on the third position, behind and Central Punjab, on the points table with two points with net run rate of 0.10.