Watch: Babar Azam celebrates his birthday with Central Punjab teammates

Pakistan’s ODI and T20I captain Babar Azam celebrated his 26th birthday with Central Punjab teammates on Wednesday.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared an image and a video of the Central Punjab captain celebrating the occasion with his teammates.
Central Punjab team celebrate birthday of @babarazam258! 🎉 #NationalT20Cup | #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/iv0SZIioEi— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 14, 2020
Babar Azam celebrated his birthday with his Central Punjab teammates following an exciting win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 14, 2020
Here's how the celebrations went!#NationalT20Cup | #HarHaalMainCricket | @babarazam258 pic.twitter.com/ffIxQs4FMp
The right-handed batsman, who turned 26 on Thursday, has scored 6,952 international runs from 144 matches. He will be leading the side in the upcoming three-match ODI and T20I series against Zimbabwe.