Thursday, October 15, 2020  | 26 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Watch: Babar Azam celebrates his birthday with Central Punjab teammates

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
Watch: Babar Azam celebrates his birthday with Central Punjab teammates

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan’s ODI and T20I captain Babar Azam celebrated his 26th birthday with Central Punjab teammates on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared an image and a video of the Central Punjab captain celebrating the occasion with his teammates.

The right-handed batsman, who turned 26 on Thursday, has scored 6,952 international runs from 144 matches. He will be leading the side in the upcoming three-match ODI and T20I series against Zimbabwe.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Babar Azam Central Punjab Cricket Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Babar Azam, Babar Azam birthday, Babar Azam birthday celebration, Pakistan, Cricket, Central Punjab, National T20 Cup, National T20 Cup 2020-21,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PCB presents new financial draft to PSL teams
PCB presents new financial draft to PSL teams
National T20 Cup: Babar’s 64 helps Central Punjab thrash Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Babar’s 64 helps Central Punjab thrash Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Awais Zia stars as Balochistan defeat KP
National T20 Cup: Awais Zia stars as Balochistan defeat KP
Record-setter Khushdil Shah guides Southern Punjab to win against Sindh
Record-setter Khushdil Shah guides Southern Punjab to win against Sindh
Misbah steps down as chief selector of Pakistan team
Misbah steps down as chief selector of Pakistan team
Mastering snooker without arms — meet Pakistani Muhammad Ikram
Mastering snooker without arms — meet Pakistani Muhammad Ikram
Southern Punjab defeat Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
Southern Punjab defeat Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
National T20 Cup: Sarfaraz stars as Sindh beat Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Sarfaraz stars as Sindh beat Balochistan
Central Punjab defeat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in National T20 Cup
Central Punjab defeat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in National T20 Cup
National T20 Cup: Babar stars as Central Punjab down Northern
National T20 Cup: Babar stars as Central Punjab down Northern
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.