Watch: Azam, Rizwan star in National T20 Cup

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) captain Mohammad Rizwan and Sindh’s young batsman Azam Khan had an outstanding day in the National T20 Cup.

Rizwan, while playing against Central Punjab, scored a breathtaking 99 off 68 balls with the help of seven fours and six sixes.

However, his innings was not enough as KP suffered a narrow three-run defeat against Babar Azam-led unit.

KP Captain @iMRizwanPak almost pulled off a miraculous win when he brought the ask to six runs off the final ball.#NationalT20Cup | #HarHaalMainCricket | #KPvCP pic.twitter.com/6AuFSFa2Hs — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 14, 2020

In an earlier game, Azam played a match-winning knock of 88 off 43 balls with the help of five fours and eight maximums.

His innings helped Sindh in registering an important 25-run win over defending champions Northern.