Thursday, October 15, 2020  | 26 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Watch: Azam, Rizwan star in National T20 Cup

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Watch: Azam, Rizwan star in National T20 Cup

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) captain Mohammad Rizwan and Sindh’s young batsman Azam Khan had an outstanding day in the National T20 Cup.

Rizwan, while playing against Central Punjab, scored a breathtaking 99 off 68 balls with the help of seven fours and six sixes.

However, his innings was not enough as KP suffered a narrow three-run defeat against Babar Azam-led unit.

In an earlier game, Azam played a match-winning knock of 88 off 43 balls with the help of five fours and eight maximums.

His innings helped Sindh in registering an important 25-run win over defending champions Northern.

