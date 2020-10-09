Friday, October 9, 2020  | 20 Safar, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Watch: Azam, Hasnain showcase musical talent during National T20 Cup

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Watch: Azam, Hasnain showcase musical talent during National T20 Cup

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan batsman Azam Khan and fast-bowler Mohammad Hasnain have been working on their music skills while staying in a bio-secure environment during the National T20 Cup. 

The duo, who are representing Sindh in the First XI tournament were seen singing songs while playing the guitar in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on their official Twitter account. 

Azam, who is the son of legendary World Cup-winning wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan, has scored 90 runs in four matches during this year’s tournament at an average of 22.50 along with a strike-rate of 166.66. He has scored a half-century as well.

On the other hand, Hasnain has taken four wickets in three games at an average of 25.75 along with an economy rate of 8.58. 

Azam Khan Cricket Mohammad Hasnain National T20 Cup Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
