Watch: Azam, Hasnain showcase musical talent during National T20 Cup

Pakistan batsman Azam Khan and fast-bowler Mohammad Hasnain have been working on their music skills while staying in a bio-secure environment during the National T20 Cup.

The duo, who are representing Sindh in the First XI tournament were seen singing songs while playing the guitar in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on their official Twitter account.

They are great friends and look even greater jamming together! Azam Khan and @MHasnainPak show us their music skills!#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/imsujdwWiy — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 8, 2020

Azam, who is the son of legendary World Cup-winning wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan, has scored 90 runs in four matches during this year’s tournament at an average of 22.50 along with a strike-rate of 166.66. He has scored a half-century as well.

On the other hand, Hasnain has taken four wickets in three games at an average of 25.75 along with an economy rate of 8.58.