HOME > Cricket

Wasim Khan ‘quietly optimistic’ of Pakistan hosting England in 2021

Posted: Oct 17, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Wasim Khan ‘quietly optimistic’ of Pakistan hosting England in 2021

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan has revealed optimism in hosting England early in 2021.

News surfaced in the England media late on Thursday night that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has received an official proposal by the PCB for a short tour in early part of the next year. The development was later confirmed by the Three Lions’ board as well in a statement.

Khan, while talking during the National T20 Cup pre-match transmission on Friday, expressed optimism of hosting England in Pakistan for the first time in 15yers.

“We have a good relationship with the ECB people,” said Khan. “There was no deal struck when we went over to England [in July] but it’s been a constant communication, chairman to chairman, CEO to CEO. The British High Commissioner has done a fantastic job in getting this on to the table for us as well.”

“You need lots of people pulling in the right direction, and we are quietly confident. We’ll support the ECB in all their assessments, everything they need to do, to try and get that series on in January.”

The 49-year-old also further went on to say that the England’s board is committed on helping Pakistan resume international cricket on home soil.

“I wrote to them on the 12th of October, on behalf of the PCB, inviting them to Pakistan,” he said. “There was clearly a statement from the ECB acknowledging that we’d written to them. It’s now just waiting for the formal response, and within that we’ll talk about what the next steps are, which will be the Covid assessments, security assessments, all of those things that need to be ticked off.”

He added: “But there’s a huge will from the ECB to come and do this because they know the importance for the global game but also cricket in Pakistan.”

Cricket England Pakistan Wasim Khan
 
