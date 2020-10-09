Under-fire Paul Pogba dreams of Real Madrid move

English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s star midfielder Paul Pogba has once again expressed his desire to play for Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid ‘one day’.

The French international made his return to the Manchester-based club in 2016 but since then, he has failed to live up to the expectations after managing to scored 33 times in 161 games across all competitions.

For his below-par performances in the recent past, Pogba has been heavily criticised by the ex-players as well as United fans.

However, the World Cup-winning midfielder, while talking to the media during his national duty as quoted by the Guardian, once again expressed his desire to join the reigning Spanish champion.

“Many things have been said,” Pogba said. “Of course, every footballer would love to play for Real Madrid and would dream about that. It’s a dream of mine, so why not one day? “But I’m at Manchester United and I love my club. I play for Manchester United, I want to perform well for them and do everything to get them back to where they deserve to be.”

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with Real Madrid in the past where manager Zinedine Zidane has openly expressed his admiration for the central midfielder.