Saturday, October 17, 2020  | 28 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul calls it a day

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul calls it a day

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul on Friday bid farewell to professional cricket career which lasted two decades.

It was earlier reported that the Balochistan pacer would hang up his boots after the National T20 Cup.

His side failed to qualify for the semi-final stage of the 20-over competition after a humiliating defeat against Southern Punjab.

The Peshawar-born cricketer donned the Pakistan jersey 237 times. He has 427 international wickets to his name.

The 36-year-old was the leading wicket-taker in the 2009 World T20 in England.

His 13 scalps from seven games helped Pakistan in winning the competition.

He was also part of the Green Caps squad which reached the semi-final stage of the 2007 World T20 in South Africa and the 2011 World Cup in India.

Gul, in a press release, stated that it was an honour serving his country.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my cricket, which has taught me the values of hard work, respect, commitment and determination. During this journey, I have had the pleasure of meeting numerous people who have helped and supported me in some way. I want to thank all those people as well as my teammates and peers for their support.”

He also thanked the fans and family members for backing him. “They have been an inspiration, especially at times when the going was not great.”

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Khan praised Gul’s work ethics and team spirit.

“Umar’s career will not only be defined by the number of matches he played and the wickets he took, but also by upholding the Spirit of Cricket every time he put on the shirt for his club, city, province and country,” he stated. “He is highly respected both as a person and as a cricketer. I have attended a couple of PCB Cricket Committee meetings with Umar and he is a thorough gentleman with an intelligent cricket head on his shoulders and a sound knowledge and understanding of the game.”

He thanked the cricketer for helping them to improve the image and reputation of Pakistan cricket.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan Umar Gul
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Umar Gul, Umar Gul career, Umar Gul bowling, Umar Gul bowling career, Umar Gul bowling performance, Umar Gul retirement, Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
National T20 Cup: Babar’s 64 helps Central Punjab thrash Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Babar’s 64 helps Central Punjab thrash Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Awais Zia stars as Balochistan defeat KP
National T20 Cup: Awais Zia stars as Balochistan defeat KP
Misbah steps down as chief selector of Pakistan team
Misbah steps down as chief selector of Pakistan team
Southern Punjab defeat Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
Southern Punjab defeat Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
Central Punjab defeat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in National T20 Cup
Central Punjab defeat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in National T20 Cup
Sindh’s Azam Khan highlights fitness goals after impressive performances
Sindh’s Azam Khan highlights fitness goals after impressive performances
National T20 Cup: Sarfaraz stars as Sindh beat Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Sarfaraz stars as Sindh beat Balochistan
Zimbabwe announce 20-member squad for Pakistan tour
Zimbabwe announce 20-member squad for Pakistan tour
ECB confirms invitation for short Pakistan tour in 2021
ECB confirms invitation for short Pakistan tour in 2021
National T20 Cup: Danish's heroics help Sindh triumph over KP
National T20 Cup: Danish’s heroics help Sindh triumph over KP
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.