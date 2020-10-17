Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul calls it a day

Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul on Friday bid farewell to professional cricket career which lasted two decades.

It was earlier reported that the Balochistan pacer would hang up his boots after the National T20 Cup.

His side failed to qualify for the semi-final stage of the 20-over competition after a humiliating defeat against Southern Punjab.

The Peshawar-born cricketer donned the Pakistan jersey 237 times. He has 427 international wickets to his name.

The 36-year-old was the leading wicket-taker in the 2009 World T20 in England.

His 13 scalps from seven games helped Pakistan in winning the competition.

He was also part of the Green Caps squad which reached the semi-final stage of the 2007 World T20 in South Africa and the 2011 World Cup in India.

Gul, in a press release, stated that it was an honour serving his country.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my cricket, which has taught me the values of hard work, respect, commitment and determination. During this journey, I have had the pleasure of meeting numerous people who have helped and supported me in some way. I want to thank all those people as well as my teammates and peers for their support.”

He also thanked the fans and family members for backing him. “They have been an inspiration, especially at times when the going was not great.”

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Khan praised Gul’s work ethics and team spirit.

“Umar’s career will not only be defined by the number of matches he played and the wickets he took, but also by upholding the Spirit of Cricket every time he put on the shirt for his club, city, province and country,” he stated. “He is highly respected both as a person and as a cricketer. I have attended a couple of PCB Cricket Committee meetings with Umar and he is a thorough gentleman with an intelligent cricket head on his shoulders and a sound knowledge and understanding of the game.”

He thanked the cricketer for helping them to improve the image and reputation of Pakistan cricket.