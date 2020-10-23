UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov set to face Justin Gaethje

The much anticipated Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 254 bout between Russia’s Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje of the United States will be contested in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The Russian athlete is heading into the fight on the back of a successful UFC lightweight title defence against Dustin Poirer.

The American fighter had triumphed over Tony Ferguson in the interim lightweight champion.

Nurmagomedov boasts impressive stats as he has remained unbeaten in all 28 fights in his career. He won 10 of those bouts by submission whereas eight victories came from knockouts.

Gaethje, in his 24 matches, had his hands raised for victory 22 times and suffered defeats just twice. His 19 wins came from knockouts along with a submission.