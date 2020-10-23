Friday, October 23, 2020  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov set to face Justin Gaethje

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov set to face Justin Gaethje

Photo Courtesy: ufc/Twitter

The much anticipated Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 254 bout between Russia’s Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje of the United States will be contested in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The Russian athlete is heading into the fight on the back of a successful UFC lightweight title defence against Dustin Poirer.

The American fighter had triumphed over Tony Ferguson in the interim lightweight champion.

Nurmagomedov boasts impressive stats as he has remained unbeaten in all 28 fights in his career. He won 10 of those bouts by submission whereas eight victories came from knockouts.

Gaethje, in his 24 matches, had his hands raised for victory 22 times and suffered defeats just twice. His 19 wins came from knockouts along with a submission.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Justin Gaethje Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 254
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, UFC 254, Mixed Martial Arts, Ultimate Fighting Championship, UFC, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje, Justin Gaethje vs Khabib Nurmagomedov, Khabib vs Gaethje, Gaethje vs Khabib,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Moeen Ali identifies two Pakistan players as future stars
Moeen Ali identifies two Pakistan players as future stars
Gul opens up about 2011 World Cup defeat against India
Gul opens up about 2011 World Cup defeat against India
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa win National T20 Cup 2020 title
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa win National T20 Cup 2020 title
Nasir Jamshed’s imprisonment extended for indefinite period
Nasir Jamshed’s imprisonment extended for indefinite period
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa down Sindh to reach National T20 Cup final
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa down Sindh to reach National T20 Cup final
Moeen opens up about prospect of England’s tour of Pakistan
Moeen opens up about prospect of England’s tour of Pakistan
Watch: Sohaib’s counterpunch stuns Balochistan in National T20 Cup
Watch: Sohaib’s counterpunch stuns Balochistan in National T20 Cup
National T20 Cup: Southern Punjab defeat Northern to reach final
National T20 Cup: Southern Punjab defeat Northern to reach final
New Zealand-Pakistan series to be played in front of crowds
New Zealand-Pakistan series to be played in front of crowds
PCB announces squads for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 season
PCB announces squads for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 season
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.