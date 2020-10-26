Monday, October 26, 2020  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Talat, Fawad star on day two of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Talat, Fawad star on day two of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Southern Punjab’s Hussain Talat scored a double century whereas Fawad Alam made a crucial half-century for Sindh on day two of their first round matches in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 in Karachi.

Shan Masood’s side started the second day’s proceedings against Northern at the NBP Sports Complex at their overnight score of 174-1.

The 24-year-old batsman played a superb knock of 256 with the help of 33 boundaries and six maximums whereas the left-handed opener played a captain’s knock of 134 with the help of 14 fours before declaring their first innings at 507-9.

Nauman Ali’s side, which were dismissed for 165 in their first innings, were left struggling at 31-3 at stumps and need another 342 runs to avoid an innings defeat. Veteran pacer Mohammad Abbas bagged two wickets for the Punjab side.

Fawad’s lone resistance

On the other hand at the National Stadium, Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Sindh were 196-6 in reply to Central Punjab first innings’ score of 207 all out at the end of day two.

Fawad provided the only resistance for the hosts as he is unbeaten at 90 with seven boundaries to his name.

He also put on an 83-run partnership with with pacer Tabish Khan.

Waqas Maqsood and Ahmed Bashir have taken two wickets each so far for the defending champions.

Balochistan tighten grip on KP

Balochistan had an enjoyable day at the office against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on day two of their fixture at the UBL Sports Complex.

The side added 52 runs to their overnight score of 310-7 before getting dismissed for 362. Bismillah Khan  was the top scorer for the side with 118.

In reply, the KP side were sent packing for 167 with Khurram Shehzad taking a five-wicket haul for Yasir Shah’s side. Khalid Usman and  Kamran Ghulam made 57 and 42 respectively.

Balochistan were 34-1 at stumps with a lead of 195 runs.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket fawad alam Hussain Talat Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Hussain Talat, Fawad Alam, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21, Sindh vs Central Punjab, Central Punjab vs Sindh, SINvCP, CPvSIN, Hussain Talat, Fawad Alam, Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Balochistan, KPvBAL, BALvKP, Northern vs Southern Punjab, Southern Punjab vs Northern, NORvSP, SPvNOR, Northern, Southern Punjab, Central Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Cricket, #QeA20, #QeATrophy
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Moeen Ali identifies two Pakistan players as future stars
Moeen Ali identifies two Pakistan players as future stars
Pakistan's taekwondo star Maham Aftab passes away
Pakistan’s taekwondo star Maham Aftab passes away
Nasir Jamshed’s imprisonment extended for indefinite period
Nasir Jamshed’s imprisonment extended for indefinite period
UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov set to face Justin Gaethje
UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov set to face Justin Gaethje
New Zealand-Pakistan series to be played in front of crowds
New Zealand-Pakistan series to be played in front of crowds
Salman Butt refuses to play in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21: reports
Salman Butt refuses to play in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21: reports
Emerging Pakistani cricketer Abdullah Shafique reveals his inspiration
Emerging Pakistani cricketer Abdullah Shafique reveals his inspiration
Moeen opens up about prospect of England’s tour of Pakistan
Moeen opens up about prospect of England’s tour of Pakistan
UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov announces retirement from MMA
UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov announces retirement from MMA
PCB announces squads for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 season
PCB announces squads for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 season
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.