Talat, Fawad star on day two of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21

Southern Punjab’s Hussain Talat scored a double century whereas Fawad Alam made a crucial half-century for Sindh on day two of their first round matches in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 in Karachi.

Shan Masood’s side started the second day’s proceedings against Northern at the NBP Sports Complex at their overnight score of 174-1.

The 24-year-old batsman played a superb knock of 256 with the help of 33 boundaries and six maximums whereas the left-handed opener played a captain’s knock of 134 with the help of 14 fours before declaring their first innings at 507-9.

Nauman Ali’s side, which were dismissed for 165 in their first innings, were left struggling at 31-3 at stumps and need another 342 runs to avoid an innings defeat. Veteran pacer Mohammad Abbas bagged two wickets for the Punjab side.

Fawad’s lone resistance

On the other hand at the National Stadium, Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Sindh were 196-6 in reply to Central Punjab first innings’ score of 207 all out at the end of day two.

Fawad provided the only resistance for the hosts as he is unbeaten at 90 with seven boundaries to his name.

He also put on an 83-run partnership with with pacer Tabish Khan.

Waqas Maqsood and Ahmed Bashir have taken two wickets each so far for the defending champions.

Balochistan tighten grip on KP

Balochistan had an enjoyable day at the office against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on day two of their fixture at the UBL Sports Complex.

The side added 52 runs to their overnight score of 310-7 before getting dismissed for 362. Bismillah Khan was the top scorer for the side with 118.

In reply, the KP side were sent packing for 167 with Khurram Shehzad taking a five-wicket haul for Yasir Shah’s side. Khalid Usman and Kamran Ghulam made 57 and 42 respectively.

Balochistan were 34-1 at stumps with a lead of 195 runs.