Southern Punjab’s Khushdil Shah names two players as inspiration

Southern Punjab’s star batsman Khushdil Shah has named England’s white-ball captain Eoin Morgan and South Africa’s explosive middle-order batsman David Miller as his inspiration.

The 25-year-old registered the fastest century scored by a Pakistani batsman in the 20-over format off just 35 balls during a National T20 Cup 2020-21 match against Sindh. His blistering knock helped his side in registering their first win in the tournament.

In a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on their official twitter account on Sunday, Khushdil revealed that he keeps a close eye on the performances of Morgan and Miller.

“I try to learn from the best in business and adopt their practice routines,” he said. “I used to watch David Miller and then I saw Eoin Morgan in England on how he constructs his innings.”

The left-hander further stated that sharing the dressing room with senior players has worked a great deal in improving his performances.

“I am a natural power-hitter and the experience of spending time with the men’s national team in England helped me to learn a lot more about batting,” said Khushdil. “The coaches worked a great deal on me and I used to stay in the ground with them from sunrise to sunset.”

The Bannu-born batsman has scored 191 runs in five games at an average of 38.20 with a strike-rate of 207.60 in the ongoing National T20 Cup.