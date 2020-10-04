National T20 Cup: Balochistan elect to bat against Southern Punjab

Balochistan have won the toss and elected to bat against Southern Punjab in the ninth game of the National T20 Cup in Multan on Sunday.

Southern Punjab are yet to win a game in this year’s competition. They are heading into the fixture on the back of a six-run defeat to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Balochistan also suffered an eight-wicket loss to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.

Balochistan won both of their previous two games against Southern Punjab last year.

Northern will play Sindh in the second match of the day.