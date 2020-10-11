Sunday, October 11, 2020  | 22 Safar, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Shoaib Malik dedicates 10,000 T20 runs milestone to parents, teammates

Posted: Oct 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Shoaib Malik dedicates 10,000 T20 runs milestone to parents, teammates

Photo Courtesy: PCB/ Twitter

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik has dedicated his 10,000-run mark milestone in the T20 cricket to his parents.

The 38-year-old achieved the accolade during a 74-run knock for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup match against Balochistan in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

In a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on their official twitter account, Malik dedicated the achievement to his parents.

“I am really happy and I want to dedicate this milestone to my parents,” he said. “I am here because of their support and well wishes.”

The Peshawar Zalmi’s star all-rounder also thanked his fellow players and coaching staff for helping him in this landmark achievement.

“I want to thank all the players who I have shared dressing room with as well as the coaching staff for their continues support all those years,” Malik said. “Without their support, this wouldn’t have been possible.”

Malik became the first Pakistani batsman and just third in the world to achieve the milestone of 10,000 runs in the shortest format of the game.

Cricket National T20 Cup Pakistan shoaib malik
 
