Tuesday, October 27, 2020  | 9 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Shoaib Akhtar weighs in on Pakistan Test captaincy saga

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Shoaib Akhtar weighs in on Pakistan Test captaincy saga

Photo: AFP

Former star fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar has claimed that batsman Azhar Ali was forced to become the Test captain by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The Lahore-born took over the reins of the Test team from wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed last year and he may find himself on the chopping block soon after coming under criticism for his performances and leadership skills.

Akhtar, in an interview with a local television channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan, claimed that the right-handed batsman was made to lead the side by the cricket board and is now being put under the coche.

“Azhar didn’t want to be the Test captain in the first place,” the Rawalpindi Express said while talking with a local television channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “The responsibility was forced upon him. They [PCB] are unnecessarily putting pressure on him. Now he is about to be replaced.”

The 45-year-old further stated that were was no point in sticking to the leadership role in such circumstances.

Former captain and legendary fast-bowler Wasim Akram, who is a member of the PCB’s Cricket Committee, openly criticised the batsman’s leadership skills during commentary on the recent England tour.

“It will hurt the Pakistan team and the cricket lovers in Pakistan. Winning and losing is part of cricket, but I think our captain missed a trick quite a few times in this game, as far as his leadership is concerned,” he said.

Earlier, cricket website ESPNcricinfo reported that Azhar’s performance as captain is being evaluated whereas the names of batsman Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan are being considered for the role.

FaceBook WhatsApp
azhar ali Cricket Pakistan shoaib akhtar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Shoaib Akhtar, Azhar Ali, Cricket, Shoaib Akhtar interview, Pakistan Cricket Board, Pakistan Test captain, PCB,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Moeen Ali identifies two Pakistan players as future stars
Moeen Ali identifies two Pakistan players as future stars
Pakistan's taekwondo star Maham Aftab passes away
Pakistan’s taekwondo star Maham Aftab passes away
Nasir Jamshed’s imprisonment extended for indefinite period
Nasir Jamshed’s imprisonment extended for indefinite period
UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov set to face Justin Gaethje
UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov set to face Justin Gaethje
New Zealand-Pakistan series to be played in front of crowds
New Zealand-Pakistan series to be played in front of crowds
Salman Butt refuses to play in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21: reports
Salman Butt refuses to play in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21: reports
Emerging Pakistani cricketer Abdullah Shafique reveals his inspiration
Emerging Pakistani cricketer Abdullah Shafique reveals his inspiration
Moeen opens up about prospect of England’s tour of Pakistan
Moeen opens up about prospect of England’s tour of Pakistan
QEA Trophy 2020-21: Five-star Tabish puts Sindh on top
QEA Trophy 2020-21: Five-star Tabish puts Sindh on top
UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov announces retirement from MMA
UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov announces retirement from MMA
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.