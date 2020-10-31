Shaheen reflects on match-winning performance in first Zimbabwe ODI

Pakistan fast-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi said his aim was to take early wickets in the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi on Friday.

The left-armer was named player of the match for his match-winning figures of of 5-49. His performance helped Pakistan register a 26-run win over Zimbabwe in the opening game of three-match series.

The Landi Kotal-born paceman, speaking in a video posted on the official Twitter channel of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), said his main objective to start off on a high.

“I was trying to take wickets right from the start when the captain [Babar Azam] put me on to bowl,” 20-year-old said. “I aimed for success in the fixture.”

He added that being part of the pace attack with Wahab Riaz and Haris Rauf is a good experience. “It was a pleasure to bowl along side the left-arm pacer. He bowled really well and his performance helped us.

“Haris also bowled well on his debut as he is an energetic player.”

The Lahore Qalandars player was confident that the side will clean sweep the Chevrons in the upcoming 50-over games. “We have made a good start in the series and will look to win the remaining matches as well.”