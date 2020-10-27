Shadab Khan’s participation in first Zimbabwe ODI unlikely: reports

Pakistan’s star all-rounder Shadab Khan could miss the opening game of the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe due to an injury, The Zimbabwean has reported.

The news agency, in its report, mentioned that the leg-spinner sustained a left thigh injury and was unable to lead Pakistan White in the recent practice game against Pakistan Green at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The 22-year-old has bagged nine wickets from five ODI games against The Chevrons at an average of 17.22 with an economy of 4.00 in the 50-over format.

Zimbabwe’s tour of Pakistan begins with a three-match ODI series from October 30 whereas the two sides will then play three T20Is from November 7.

Rawalpindi will host all the six fixtures of the bilateral tour.