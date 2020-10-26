Monday, October 26, 2020  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Shadab Khan opens up about targets in Zimbabwe series

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Shadab Khan opens up about targets in Zimbabwe series

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan’s vice-captain Shadab Khan has reiterated that the team will not take Zimbabwe lightly in the upcoming limited-overs series.

“We won’t be taking Zimbabwe lightly at all,” said Shadab while talking to pcb.com.pk as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “We are fully focused on the job at hand and during the season we are very keen on improving both our game and fitness. Many players discuss fitness and how to improve in that area which is a positive sign indeed.”

The 50-over matches will be played under the banner of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League which will serve as a qualification parameter for the 2023 ICC World Cup.

The star all-rounder highlighted that players are fully aware of the importance of every 50-over match from now onwards and therefore, they will not take any fixtures for granted.

“For us each and every point in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matters,” he said. “A convincing victory against Zimbabwe will hold us in good stead when we depart for the tour of New Zealand.”

Cricket Pakistan shadab khan zimbabwe
 
