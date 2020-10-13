Tuesday, October 13, 2020  | 24 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Basketball

Scores arrested for violent behaviour after Lakers’ NBA championship win

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Scores arrested for violent behaviour after Lakers’ NBA championship win

Photo: AFP

Los Angeles Police Department announced that scores of people were taken into custody for violent behaviour following Lakers’ record-equalling 17th NBA championship win.

“What started out as a largely peaceful celebration of the Los Angeles Lakers NBA championship in downtown Los Angeles, turned into confrontational, violent and destructive behavior late last night,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

It said that some 1,000 revelers gathered around the Staples Center, the Lakers’ home arena, after the team dominated the Miami Heat 106-93 to win the record-equalling championship.

“Unruly individuals mixed within the crowd began throwing glass bottles, rocks, and other projectiles at officers,” the statement said. 

“That is when an unlawful assembly was declared, and only a limited number of people complied and began to disperse.

“A larger portion of the group broke off and began vandalizing businesses while continuing to engage in violent behavior, some aimed at responding officers.”

Authorities said more than 30 buildings were damaged in the ensuing violence and 76 people were arrested for vandalism, assaulting police and failure to disperse.

Video footage of the unrest showed police in riot gear firing non-lethal rounds at the crowd. Several people in response hurled objects at police and some tried to damage police vehicles.

Authorities had urged people not to gather downtown prior to the game because of restrictions linked to the Covid-19 pandemic and the fact that the game was not going to be retransmitted on screens outside the arena.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Basketball los angeles Los Angeles Lakers nba United States
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Los Angeles Lakers, Lakers, NBA, National Basketball Association, NBA championship, Police, Los Angeles Police Department, LAPD,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PCB presents new financial draft to PSL teams
PCB presents new financial draft to PSL teams
National T20 Cup: Awais Zia stars as Balochistan defeat KP
National T20 Cup: Awais Zia stars as Balochistan defeat KP
Record-setter Khushdil Shah guides Southern Punjab to win against Sindh
Record-setter Khushdil Shah guides Southern Punjab to win against Sindh
National T20 Cup: Babar’s 64 helps Central Punjab thrash Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Babar’s 64 helps Central Punjab thrash Balochistan
Mastering snooker without arms — meet Pakistani Muhammad Ikram
Mastering snooker without arms — meet Pakistani Muhammad Ikram
National T20 Cup: Sarfaraz stars as Sindh beat Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Sarfaraz stars as Sindh beat Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Babar stars as Central Punjab down Northern
National T20 Cup: Babar stars as Central Punjab down Northern
Private family funeral held for Australia cricket legend Dean Jones
Private family funeral held for Australia cricket legend Dean Jones
Sindh triumph over Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
Sindh triumph over Central Punjab in National T20 Cup
Babar Azam reveals secret to being a great player
Babar Azam reveals secret to being a great player
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.