Salman Butt refuses to play in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21: reports

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has reportedly refused to take part in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21.

The 31-year-old, who was to represent Central Punjab in the First XI tournament, was disgruntled after being overlooked despite consistent performances in the recent past.

The Lahore-born cricketer had reservations with strict conditions mentioned in his contract regarding the media policy mentioned in it.

Butt, who last represented Pakistan back in 2010, had also refused to sign his contracts in the previous season.

The Lahore Qalandars batsman, on the other hand, is busy preparing for the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.