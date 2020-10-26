Salman Butt reveals reasons behind retirement from red-ball cricket

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has said that he made the decision to part ways with red-ball cricket after being conveyed that he was not in contention of being selected in the national side.

The Lahore-born batsman scored 901 runs from 10 matches at an average of 75.08 for Central Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2019-20 season with the help of three centuries and as many half-centuries.

However, he refused to take part in this season’s competition.

The left-handed batsman, speaking exclusively in Samaa TV program Sports Action, claimed that he decided to step away from the format after he was told that he would not be considered for the national side in the future.

“I played four-day cricket last year and I was the top-scorer as an opening batsman with 900 runs to my name,” the 36-year-old said. “I was consistently scoring runs at a high average but thankfully due to some reasons I was told that I had no scope there as I wasn’t in the plans for the national team.”

Salman went on to say that he was giving such performances with the aim of being reintegrated in the national side.

“What will I achieve by just playing four-day matches? What will be the end result? You are able to give solid performances on a consistent basis but what will be the next step?,” he asked.

“There is no point in heading in the same direction when there is nothing progressive happening in your life. So, I decided that someone else should step up who has the chance to excel whereas I will try commentary while focusing on white-ball cricket as much as I can,” the Lahore Qalandars man added.

The veteran batsman implied that he can’t spend time on a format which is time-consuming and doesn’t yield any results. “I am saying these things because red-ball cricket is extremely time-consuming. You stay away from your families for three months and you can’t do anything else.”

“I believe that you must have an aim in life. I have worked with Aqib Javed. He knows my work ethics and is aware that I don’t slack around.”