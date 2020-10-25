Salman Butt joins commentary panel for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21: reports

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has reportedly joined the commentary panel for the upcoming Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21.

The Lahore Qalandars batsman will not be calling the action in the initial two rounds of the domestic competition as he is preparing for the remaining 2020 Pakistan Super League (PSL) fixtures.

The Central Punjab batsman, who was to represent the First XI team in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21, had earlier announced that he was no longer taking part in the domestic tournament.

The 31-year-old, who was disgruntled after being overlooked from side despite consistent performances in the recent past. The left-hander had reservations with strict conditions mentioned in his contract regarding the media policy mentioned in it.

Butt, who last represented Pakistan back in 2010, had also refused to sign his contracts in the previous season as well.