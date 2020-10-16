Friday, October 16, 2020  | 27 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Sports

Meet Rashid Naseem — Pakistan’s very own martial arts world-record holder

Posted: Oct 16, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Meet Rashid Naseem — Pakistan's very own martial arts world-record holder

Photo Courtesy: Guinness World Records/Online

Martial arts is one of the most gruelling sports where the athletes require tremendous physical and mental strength and there is a very little margin of error as well.

Muhammad Rashid Naseem fits the criteria—through and through—as he is truly a one-of-a-kind athlete.

The Karachi-born has mastered the skill of setting new world records in the field of martial arts and till now, he has already registered 61 Guinness World Records in different forms.

Naseem now has his eyes set on taking the tally to triple figures and in an exclusive interview with Samaa Sports, he explained how martial arts is not everyone’s forte.

“You can make yourself physically strong when you take the sport professionally,” he said. “There are students who come up to us after watching movies and wish to emulate legends like Bruce Lee or superheroes Spiderman and Superman.”

“It’s not like we set these records in just a single attempt. There is a whole lot of effort and practice behind this. We face many hurdles and suffer injuries. A martial artist is not supposed to get scared of them and when it comes to making your country proud, then it is of the least bother.”

Having set world records for landing the most punches in an hour to unscrewing the most number of bottle caps with kicks in a minute, Naseem is now the founder and President of the Pakistan Academy of Martial Arts where students, several of them being the record-holders themselves, are being trained by the talisman.

Speaking about the scope of his academy, the Karachi-born expressed optimism regarding improving the facilities and also talked about the approach of the trainers.

“We are facing sponsorship problems at the moment but there are no issues when it comes to our domain,” said Naseem. “Nine of my students are record holders. This is one of our biggest achievements. Moreover, I personally supervise my students.”

“We teach them to strike the knees, elbow, chest, movement, blocks and self-defence. Then there is nunchaku and staff sticks. There are records set in all of these forms of the sport.”

Martial arts is not the most famous sports in a cricket-crazy country like Pakistan but Naseem believes that children should be encouraged at a very early age to start practising in order to increase their chances of success.

“People often say that children should be made to learn from the age of four or five but I personally believe that it should begin at the age of seven,” he said.

guinness world records Martial Arts Muhammad Rashid Naseem Pakistan Sports
 
