Rashid Latif recommends interesting options for PCB chief selector job

Former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper Rashid Latif sees no problems in hiring female cricketers as the chief selector of the men’s national team.

Misbah-ul-Haq has stepped down as the chairman of the team’s selection committee to focus on his head coach position.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to announce his replacement.

The 52-year-old, in a conversation with sports journalist Dr Nauman Niaz on YouTube, believes that hiring former female players will not cause any problems.

“The PCB promoted a lot of females on the commentary panel for the ongoing National T20 Cup matches,” he said. “In this way, Bismah Maroof or Urooj Mumtaz can be appointed as the chairperson of the selection committee of the men’s national team. It won’t create any problems.”

Latif, who represented Pakistan in 203 matches, also questioned the PCB constitution as to why it allows the appointment of a chairman instead of a chairperson.

“Everyone must be thinking that a male player will be roped in for the job. Why is it like a chairman is elected in place of a chairperson of the selection committee? Those who are involved in formulating the PCB constitution should take this into consideration.”