Tuesday, October 27, 2020  | 9 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Talat, Zahid star as Southern Punjab thrash Northern

Shan Masood's side win by an innings and 96 runs in Karachi

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Talat, Zahid star as Southern Punjab thrash Northern

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Southern Punjab (SP) thrash Northern in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 opener with a thumping win by an innings and 96 runs at the NBP Sports Complex in Karachi on Tuesday.

Nauman Anwar’s side, starting the third day’s play on their overnight score of 31-3, were dismissed for 246 as Zahid Mehmood completed a 10-wicket with his figures of 6-57 in the second innings.

Hammad Azam was the standout performer for losing side side with his 79-run knock.

Earlier, all-rounder Hussain Talat’s breathtaking 253 helped SP post a mammoth first innings total of 507-9 (dec).

Southern Punjab will now take on Balochistan in the second round of the tournament.

On the other hand, defending champions Central Punjab led hosts Sindh by 88 runs at close of the third day’s play at the National Stadium.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side, who were 196-6 at stumps on day two, were dismissed for 239 soon after Fawad Alam completed his century. The left-handed batsman scored 115 which included nine boundaries as well.

Paceman Waqas Maqsood returned with figures of 4-56 for Azhar Ali’s team.

Central Punjab were 120-4 when stumps were drawn with Usman Salahuddin and Mohammad Saad batting at 35 and 26 respectively while Mohammad Umar and Mohammad Asghar bagged two wickets each for Sindh.

Moreover, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) require another 280 runs with six wickets in hand to win their first round fixture against Balochistan.

Ashfaq Ahmed’s side, who started the third day’s play at their overnight score of 34-1 in reply to Balochistan’s first innings total of 362 all out, were dismissed for 167 after adding 133 runs to the scorboard.

Yasir Shah’s side declared their second innings at 217-8 with Sami Aslam finishing with the top score of 48.

KP, in chase of 413-run target, were 133-4 at the close of play. Adil Amin and Kamran Ghulam scored half-centuries with their respective knocks of 56 and 51.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Hussain Talat, Fawad Alam, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21, Sindh vs Central Punjab, Central Punjab vs Sindh, SINvCP, CPvSIN, Hussain Talat, Fawad Alam, Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Balochistan, KPvBAL, BALvKP, Northern vs Southern Punjab, Southern Punjab vs Northern, NORvSP, SPvNOR, Northern, Southern Punjab, Central Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Cricket, #QeA20, #QeATrophy
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Moeen Ali identifies two Pakistan players as future stars
Moeen Ali identifies two Pakistan players as future stars
Pakistan's taekwondo star Maham Aftab passes away
Pakistan’s taekwondo star Maham Aftab passes away
Nasir Jamshed’s imprisonment extended for indefinite period
Nasir Jamshed’s imprisonment extended for indefinite period
UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov set to face Justin Gaethje
UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov set to face Justin Gaethje
New Zealand-Pakistan series to be played in front of crowds
New Zealand-Pakistan series to be played in front of crowds
Salman Butt refuses to play in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21: reports
Salman Butt refuses to play in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21: reports
Emerging Pakistani cricketer Abdullah Shafique reveals his inspiration
Emerging Pakistani cricketer Abdullah Shafique reveals his inspiration
QEA Trophy 2020-21: Five-star Tabish puts Sindh on top
QEA Trophy 2020-21: Five-star Tabish puts Sindh on top
UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov announces retirement from MMA
UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov announces retirement from MMA
Ben Dunk ‘can’t wait’ to make PSL return
Ben Dunk ‘can’t wait’ to make PSL return
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.