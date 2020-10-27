Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Talat, Zahid star as Southern Punjab thrash Northern

Southern Punjab (SP) thrash Northern in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 opener with a thumping win by an innings and 96 runs at the NBP Sports Complex in Karachi on Tuesday.

Nauman Anwar’s side, starting the third day’s play on their overnight score of 31-3, were dismissed for 246 as Zahid Mehmood completed a 10-wicket with his figures of 6-57 in the second innings.

Hammad Azam was the standout performer for losing side side with his 79-run knock.

Earlier, all-rounder Hussain Talat’s breathtaking 253 helped SP post a mammoth first innings total of 507-9 (dec).

Southern Punjab will now take on Balochistan in the second round of the tournament.

On the other hand, defending champions Central Punjab led hosts Sindh by 88 runs at close of the third day’s play at the National Stadium.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side, who were 196-6 at stumps on day two, were dismissed for 239 soon after Fawad Alam completed his century. The left-handed batsman scored 115 which included nine boundaries as well.

Paceman Waqas Maqsood returned with figures of 4-56 for Azhar Ali’s team.

Central Punjab were 120-4 when stumps were drawn with Usman Salahuddin and Mohammad Saad batting at 35 and 26 respectively while Mohammad Umar and Mohammad Asghar bagged two wickets each for Sindh.

Moreover, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) require another 280 runs with six wickets in hand to win their first round fixture against Balochistan.

Ashfaq Ahmed’s side, who started the third day’s play at their overnight score of 34-1 in reply to Balochistan’s first innings total of 362 all out, were dismissed for 167 after adding 133 runs to the scorboard.

Yasir Shah’s side declared their second innings at 217-8 with Sami Aslam finishing with the top score of 48.

KP, in chase of 413-run target, were 133-4 at the close of play. Adil Amin and Kamran Ghulam scored half-centuries with their respective knocks of 56 and 51.