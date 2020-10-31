Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Farhat, Sarfaraz, Fawad star in second round matches

Imran Farhat, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Fawad Alam starred with the bat on the opening day of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 second round matches on Saturday.

Southern Punjab captain Shan Masood opted to field against Balochistan under the no-toss rule.

Imran Farhat anchored Yasir Shah’s men to 297-6 at close of day one with a century. He hit 15 boundaries before retiring hurt at 100 from 138 balls.

He also put on a 200-run partnership with Imran Butt who made 92 with the help of 10 fours.

The combination of pacer Mohammad Ilyas and spinner Zahid Mahmood picked up two wickets each for Southern Punjab.

On the other hand, Fawad Alam and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed anchored Sindh to 245-6 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with their half-centuries.

The left-handed batsman top-scored with 91 after hitting eight boundaries whereas the wicketkeeper-batsman is unbeaten at 68 with five boundaries to his name.

Spinner Sajid Khan took two wickets for the visitors.

Elsewhere, 13 wickets fell on the opening day of the Central Punjab-Northern fixture.

Northern captain Nauman Ali invited the defending champions to take guard under the no-toss rule as well.

The captain spun through the Punjab team with his figures of 4-55 as Azhar Ali’s side were dismissed for 159.

Ali Zaryab Asif was the only batsman who provide some resistance as he made 78 after hitting nine fours and a maximum.

In reply, paceman Hasan Ali struck twice as Northern were 116-3 at stumps.

Umar Amin and Asif Ali will resume the second day’s play at 26 and 34 respectively.