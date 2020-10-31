Saturday, October 31, 2020  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Farhat, Sarfaraz, Fawad star in second round matches

Trio put on crucial performances for Balochistan, Sindh respectively

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Farhat, Sarfaraz, Fawad star in second round matches

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Imran Farhat, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Fawad Alam starred with the bat on the opening day of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 second round matches on Saturday.

Southern Punjab captain Shan Masood opted to field against Balochistan under the no-toss rule.

Imran Farhat anchored Yasir Shah’s men to 297-6 at close of day one with a century. He hit 15 boundaries before retiring hurt at 100 from 138 balls.

He also put on a 200-run partnership with Imran Butt who made 92 with the help of 10 fours.

The combination of pacer Mohammad Ilyas and spinner Zahid Mahmood picked up two wickets each for Southern Punjab.

On the other hand, Fawad Alam and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed anchored Sindh to 245-6 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with their half-centuries.

The left-handed batsman top-scored with 91 after hitting eight boundaries whereas the wicketkeeper-batsman is unbeaten at 68 with five boundaries to his name.

Spinner Sajid Khan took two wickets for the visitors.

Elsewhere, 13 wickets fell on the opening day of the Central Punjab-Northern fixture.

Northern captain Nauman Ali invited the defending champions to take guard under the no-toss rule as well.

The captain spun through the Punjab team with his figures of 4-55 as Azhar Ali’s side were dismissed for 159.

Ali Zaryab Asif was the only batsman who provide some resistance as he made 78 after hitting nine fours and a maximum.

In reply, paceman Hasan Ali struck twice as Northern were 116-3 at stumps.

Umar Amin and Asif Ali will resume the second day’s play at 26 and 34 respectively.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket fawad alam Imran Farhat Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Trophy sarfaraz ahmed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Imran Farhat, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Fawad Alam, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy scores, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy updates, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan confirm limited-overs tour of South Africa
Pakistan confirm limited-overs tour of South Africa
Haris, Shaheen star as Pakistan win first Zimbabwe ODI
Haris, Shaheen star as Pakistan win first Zimbabwe ODI
Ben Dunk ‘can’t wait’ to make PSL return
Ben Dunk ‘can’t wait’ to make PSL return
QEA Trophy 2020-21: Five-star Tabish puts Sindh on top
QEA Trophy 2020-21: Five-star Tabish puts Sindh on top
Pakistan announce squad for first Zimbabwe ODI
Pakistan announce squad for first Zimbabwe ODI
UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov announces retirement from MMA
UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov announces retirement from MMA
Salman Butt joins commentary panel for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21: reports
Salman Butt joins commentary panel for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21: reports
Independent adjudicator dismisses Saleem Malik's appeal for NOC
Independent adjudicator dismisses Saleem Malik’s appeal for NOC
Talat, Fawad star on day two of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21
Talat, Fawad star on day two of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21
Inzamam lashes out at PCB for ‘creating rifts’ among players
Inzamam lashes out at PCB for ‘creating rifts’ among players
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.