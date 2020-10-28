Wednesday, October 28, 2020  | 10 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Balochistan thrash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Karachi

Yasir Shah-led unit register comfortable 186-run win

Posted: Oct 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Balochistan thrash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Karachi

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Balochistan register a comfortable 186-run win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in their first-round match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi on Wednesday.

KP, starting the final day’s play at their overnight score of 133-4 in chase of 413-run target, were dismissed for 226 in their second innings.

Adil Amin was the top scorer for the Ashfaq Ahmed’s side with 67-run knock after hitting 11 boundaries whereas wicketkeeper-batsman Rehan Afridi chipped in with 44 which came off eight fours.

The spin duo of captain Yasir Shah and Kashif Bhatti bagged four wickets.

Earlier, Balochistan captain won the toss and decided to bat first. In their first innings, the winning side posted 362 as left-handed batsman Bismillah Khan top scoring with 118. Kashif Bhatti and Sami played supportive knocks of 98 and 56 respectively.

A five-wicket haul by Khurram Shehzad helped Balochistan dismiss KP for just 167 where Khalid Usman made 57 whereas Kamran Ghulam scored 42.

The winning side headed into the second innings on the back of a 195-run lead. They declared at 217-8 after Sami Aslam made 48 while Taimur Ali and Yasir Shah scored 41 each.

Balochistan Cricket Khyber Pakhtunkhwam Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21, Balochistan, Southern Punjab,
 

