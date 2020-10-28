Wednesday, October 28, 2020  | 10 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21: Saud stars as Sindh down Central Punjab

Sarfaraz Ahmed-led unit register six-wicket win at National Stadium Karachi

Posted: Oct 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Posted: Oct 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21: Saud stars as Sindh down Central Punjab

Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ PCB

Young batsman Saud Shakeel played an outstanding innings as Sindh register a six-wicket win in a thrilling Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 encounter at the National Stadium, Karachi on Wednesday.

On the last day of the first-class match, Sindh required 212 runs in 50 overs on a pitch where the combined run-rate of the first three innings was 2.37.

Saud came out to bat after the dismissal of Khurram Manzoor and played a brilliant knock of 61 off 70 balls with the help of six fours and put the home team on the winning track.

Once the left-hander went back to the pavilion, Asad Shafiq and Hasan Mohsin put on an impressive 47-run partnership and took Sarfaraz Ahmed-led unit over the line after in just 43.4 overs.

Earlier, Central Punjab declared their second innings at the score of 243 for the loss of seven wickets.

Usman Salahuddin was the star of the show as he finished with the score of 75 off 181 balls whereas Mohammad Saad scored valuable 59 runs off 166 balls.

For Sindh, Mohammad Umar, Mohammad Asghar and Saud claimed two wickets each.

