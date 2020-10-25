QEA Trophy 2020-21: Five-star Tabish puts Sindh on top

Veteran pacer Tabish Khan has put in another stellar performance to lead Sindh to a commanding position in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 season opener at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

The right-armer finished with figures of five for 44 as Central Punjab, after being put into bat first, finished the opening day at the score of 205-9.

Opener Ahmed Shehzad finished the day with the top score of 69 whereas right-handed batsman Mohammad Saad scored valuable 51.

Bismillah’s unbeaten ton frustrates KP

In the other match on the day, wicketkeeper-batsman Bismillah Khan scored a brilliant century to put Balochistan in a commanding position on day one of their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy opener against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The right-hander came out to bat in a tricky situation and remained unbeaten on 102 as Yasir Shah-led unit finished day one at the score of 310-7.

Bismillah was well-supported by Kashif Bhatti who scored a quick-fire 98 off 126 balls which included 19 boundaries.

For KP, pacers Imran Khan, Junaid Khan and Ahmed Jamal claimed two wickets each.