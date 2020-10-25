Sunday, October 25, 2020  | 7 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Cricket

QEA Trophy 2020-21: Five-star Tabish puts Sindh on top

Posted: Oct 25, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
QEA Trophy 2020-21: Five-star Tabish puts Sindh on top

Photo Courtesy: PCB

Veteran pacer Tabish Khan has put in another stellar performance to lead Sindh to a commanding position in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 season opener at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

The right-armer finished with figures of five for 44 as Central Punjab, after being put into bat first, finished the opening day at the score of 205-9.

Opener Ahmed Shehzad finished the day with the top score of 69 whereas right-handed batsman Mohammad Saad scored valuable 51.

Bismillah’s unbeaten ton frustrates KP

In the other match on the day, wicketkeeper-batsman Bismillah Khan scored a brilliant century to put Balochistan in a commanding position on day one of their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy opener against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The right-hander came out to bat in a tricky situation and remained unbeaten on 102 as Yasir Shah-led unit finished day one at the score of 310-7.

Bismillah was well-supported by Kashif Bhatti who scored a quick-fire 98 off 126 balls which included 19 boundaries.

For KP, pacers Imran Khan, Junaid Khan and Ahmed Jamal claimed two wickets each.

Balochistan Central Punjab Cricket khyber pakhtunkhwa Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
