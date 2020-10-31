Prison sentences for corrupt cricketers under PCB’s new draft law

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has prepared a draft of a law penalising corruption in cricket with prison sentences.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the game’s governing body to prepare laws against those involved in the offenses.

The draft — which aims to target betting, gambling and corrupt players — has been prepared after consultation between the PCB, Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) and Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination.

The laws are similar to that of England, Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

It will also allow the police and FIA to initiate criminal proceedings against and arrest suspects whereas players will be liable for imprisonments and fines.

Right now, players are only handed bans if they are found involved in corruption.

The draft will be sent to the Ministry of Law and Justice for review.