Pogba vows legal action after ‘fake news’ of international retirement

Posted: Oct 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
Photo: AFP

France midfielder Paul Pogba announced that he will take legal action against the media outlets which broadcasted fake news regarding his retirement from international football over the remarks on Islam made by French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to reports in the Middle East picked up by British tabloid The Sun, World Cup winner Pogba wanted to end his international career after Macron vowed to take the fight to Islamic radicals after the October 16 beheading of history teacher Samuel Paty.

“I am appalled, angry, shocked and frustrated some ‘media’ sources use me to make total fake headlines in the sensible subject of French current events and adding my religion and the French National Team to the pot,” Pogba posted on Instagram.

“I am taking legal action against the publishers and spreaders of these 100% Fake News,” he added.

Macron’s comments had triggered protests in Muslim-majority countries at the weekend.

Pogba won the World Cup in Russia in 2018, with Les Bleus’ next fixture a friendly with Finland on November 11 ahead of Nations League meetings with Portugal and Sweden.

United’s next match is Wednesday’s Champions League group game against RB Leipzig at Old Trafford.






 

 
 

 

