Sunday, October 25, 2020  | 7 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Hockey

PHF hires Australian trainer to improve players fitness

Reporting | and - Posted: Oct 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Oct 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
PHF hires Australian trainer to improve players fitness

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has hired Australian trainer Daniel Berry to improve the fitness of the players.

The PHF President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar confirmed that Berry will arrive in Pakistan next month to work on the fitness of players from the senior, junior and U16 teams.

“Berry will arrive next month,” he said. “He will work with the players of the senior team along with junior and U16 teams. He will help the team in preparing for the Junior Asia Cup as well. Primary aim of hiring Berry is to improve the fitness of the players.”

Pakistan’s team for the Junior Asia Cup is set to depart for Bangladesh in January next year.

This will be Berry’s second term with PHF. Previously, he worked from April to September 2018 and resigned from the post after the departure of Dutch coach Roelant Oltmans.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Daniel Berry hockey Pakistan Hockey Federation phf
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Moeen Ali identifies two Pakistan players as future stars
Moeen Ali identifies two Pakistan players as future stars
Pakistan's taekwondo star Maham Aftab passes away
Pakistan’s taekwondo star Maham Aftab passes away
Gul opens up about 2011 World Cup defeat against India
Gul opens up about 2011 World Cup defeat against India
Nasir Jamshed’s imprisonment extended for indefinite period
Nasir Jamshed’s imprisonment extended for indefinite period
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa win National T20 Cup 2020 title
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa win National T20 Cup 2020 title
UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov set to face Justin Gaethje
UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov set to face Justin Gaethje
New Zealand-Pakistan series to be played in front of crowds
New Zealand-Pakistan series to be played in front of crowds
Emerging Pakistani cricketer Abdullah Shafique reveals his inspiration
Emerging Pakistani cricketer Abdullah Shafique reveals his inspiration
Salman Butt refuses to play in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21: reports
Salman Butt refuses to play in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21: reports
Moeen opens up about prospect of England’s tour of Pakistan
Moeen opens up about prospect of England’s tour of Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.